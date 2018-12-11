Crime stoppers offering reward for stolen Indian artifacts

By Britt Snipes | December 11, 2018 at 2:54 PM CST - Updated December 11 at 2:56 PM

ROBERTS CO, TX (KFDA) - The Top of Texas Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information on stolen Indian artifacts.

On December 9, the Roberts County Sheriff’s Officer received a report that several Indian artifacts had been stolen.

The artifacts include a wooden display frame valued at $75, three alibate knives valued at $400 each and ten perfect arrow points valued at $40 each.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the Top of Texas Crime Stoppers at (806) 669-2222.

If your information leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

