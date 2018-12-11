1 confirmed dead after crash east of Bushland

POTTER COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - A person has been confirmed to be dead after a wreck on I-40 east of Bushland early Tuesday morning.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the wreck involved three vehicles, and nobody else was taken to the hospital.
The identity of the deceased has not been released.
A portion of I-40 eastbound is closed as troopers and responders investigate the wreck and clear the area.
Use caution and expect delays if driving near Busland on I-40.
