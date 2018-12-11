Businesses needed to partner with City of Amarillo for mobile health clinic sites

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Public Health Department’s mobile clinic debuted its new site today at the North Branch Library to bring their services closer to those in need.
The Amarillo Public Health Department offers patients the tests and immunizations they need, and the mobile clinic is an extension of what they already offer at their main clinic.
If your business is interested in partnering up for their next site, the Public Health Department asks you to contact them directly.
The mobile health clinic welcomes walk-ins with no appointment necessary.
“We’re offering immunizations and HIV testing,” said City of Amarillo Public Health Department Director Casie Stoughton. “We’ll have the full menu of adult vaccines: we’ll have tetanus shots, flu, HPV, meningitis vaccines, varicella and MMR. We’ll have all the adult vaccines.”
Stoughton said Public Health aims to help patients take advantage of their services and feel comfortable while visiting their mobile clinic.
“If you haven’t had a chance to come out and see our mobile clinic or to receive services in our mobile clinic, it is absolutely lovely,” said Stoughton. “We have a waiting room, we have three exam rooms, a lab and a restroom. It is just absolutely our pleasure and our honor to serve our community. We know that sometimes it can be hard to come in to the health department, so we want to do our very best to take our services out to the community and we’re honored to have our mobile clinic and be able to do that."
The mobile clinic also offers free rapid HIV and syphilis testing with results being available the same day.
Public Health officials said they will not turn away an eligible client for inability to pay.
“It’s low to no cost depending on their [patient’s] income and insurance level,” said City of Amarillo Public Health Department Assistant Director, Carol Hill. “We highly encourage people to come out. Our schedule varies and we go out to different areas, so we want to make it as easy as we can for people to come and get the services that we offer.”
The next locations for the mobile health clinic sites can be found below:
- December 14 - Health & Human Services, 28 Western Plaza Drive, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- December 18 (inside) - Guyon Saunders Resource Center, 200 South Tyler 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- January 3 - Toot’n Totum #86, 8800 Soncy Road, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- January 12 - Barrio Wellness Clinic, 900 South Nelson, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- January 16 - Light of the World Church, 4003 South Bonham, 4:30 p.m.to 6:30 p.m.
- January 31 - Downtown Library, 413 Southeast 4th, 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
