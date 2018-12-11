Businesses needed to partner with City of Amarillo for mobile health clinic sites

“If you haven’t had a chance to come out and see our mobile clinic or to receive services in our mobile clinic, it is absolutely lovely,” said Stoughton. “We have a waiting room, we have three exam rooms, a lab and a restroom. It is just absolutely our pleasure and our honor to serve our community. We know that sometimes it can be hard to come in to the health department, so we want to do our very best to take our services out to the community and we’re honored to have our mobile clinic and be able to do that."