Bushland to receive new fire station, hopes to upgrade current fire station

BUSHLAND, TX (KFDA) - Residential properties are growing in Bushland, and to keep up with the safety of these new homes, residents can look forward to seeing a brand new fire station.
The Potter County Commissioners Court approved forming a committee to start the process of building Bushland’s new station.
Bushland had recently built hundreds of new homes and plans to build 1,000 more.
Along with the new homes, Bushland expects to bring around 2,000 more residents, and officials said the fire station needs to be upgraded to accommodate their safety.
“The population of Bushland is always growing, so the area is growing,” said Potter County Fire Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Pat Fitzpatrick. “Hopefully we’ll get some more volunteers for that station and I think it will produce improved services for Bushland.”
Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner said so far they have made almost $600,000 in taxpayer money, which will fund the new station.
“Everybody that’s traveling through town and everybody on the outskirts of town that buy anything, that two percent comes to us,” said Judge Tanner. “That two percent comes to the county and we get to put that in strictly for the fire department, so it helps a lot. It takes a burden off of our budget every year. We’re gonna build a fire station out there that will meet the needs of these new residents.”
Not only will the new station help with safety, but the current station is said to be falling apart and needs a new upgrade.
Fitzpatrick said,"The current station is very small it has problems with the electrical unit and some of the plumbing problems. The building is starting to have structural problems, and it’s just time to get the building updated and build a new one."
A family who has lived in Bushland for a long time is helping with the process by donating the property for the new station’s location.
“Everybody’s very excited about this,” said Fitzpartick. “The county assistance district money is playing an integral role in this. We’re very appreciative of the citizens that passed the tax increase so that we have this money, and we’re gonna utilize it.”
Judge Tanner said the expected budget proposal is set to be announced in two to three months.
