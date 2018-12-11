Amarillo police seeking information on Rebel Park vandalism

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects after thousands of dollars in damage was caused to a Tascosa High School park.
On Dec. 5, police say someone drove on the grass at Rebel Park doing “doughnuts," which caused damage to the grounds.
The suspect vehicle is described as a light-colored long bed pickup with a spotlight near the driver door.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
Tips can also be submitted at the Amarillo Police Department website.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.