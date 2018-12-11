Amarillo police seeking information on Rebel Park vandalism

By Jacob Helker | December 11, 2018 at 9:49 AM CST - Updated December 11 at 9:49 AM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects after thousands of dollars in damage was caused to a Tascosa High School park.

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Tuesday, December 11, 2018

On Dec. 5, police say someone drove on the grass at Rebel Park doing “doughnuts," which caused damage to the grounds.

The suspect vehicle is described as a light-colored long bed pickup with a spotlight near the driver door.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

Tips can also be submitted at the Amarillo Police Department website.

