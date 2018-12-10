WT Volleyball hires former All-American Kendra Potts as their 15th Head Coach

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - West Texas A&M AD Michael McBroom announced former Lady Buff All-American Kendra Potts as the programs 15th head coach on Monday afternoon.
The former Amarillo High standout served as the club director and recruiting coordinator for the Corpus Christi Force since 2015. She also spent four seasons as an assistant with the Lady Buffs from 2005 to 2008.
WT will introduce Potts at a press conference on Saturday, December 15th at 9:30 a.m. inside of the hospitality room at the WTAMU Fieldhouse. The press conference is open to the public.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.