Volunteers wanted at Northside Toy Drive

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - North Side Toy Drive began in 2013 as an effort to improve Christmas morning for a few children in Amarillo, Texas.
A small group of givers gathered for a social hour and filled a small trailer with toys.
The event has grown to a formal affair, and the giving spirit remains as the need in our community increases each year.
With help from the community, children of all ages are invited to enjoy a breakfast and choose from a selection of toys and books.
This year’s toy giveaway is scheduled for December 22nd at Palo Duro High School beginning at 9:00 am.
If you are interested in volunteering for the event, contact the organization via Facebook.
