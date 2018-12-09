USA Cycling selects Palo Duro Canyon to host championships

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - USA Cycling announced this weekend that the 2019 and 2020 Marathon Mountain Biking Championships will held at Palo Duro Canyon.
The race for the national champions at all levels will be held on the Comanche Trail.
“The trail is unique in that it is very technical-- lots of switchbacks, lots of rocky climbs, lots of rocky descents," said Karie Mueller, the director of the race. “If you’re going to come and you’re going to ride Comanche, you deserve to be here.”
Mueller estimates 600 or more riders will participate in the championship race. Palo Duro Canyon has hosted the Texas Mountain Bike Racing Association’s Marathon race since 2009, and has been voted the best place to ride in the state of Texas.
With a new group of riders headed for Canyon, the outlook is good for the local tourism industry.
“It’s bringing in 500-600 racers that have never been here before, and so its going to increase the tourism, because once they’ve been here, they’re going to want to come back,” said Mueller. “Once they ride these trails, its going to become a national destination, vacation spot for racers or riders to come ride the trails.”
An official date for the 2019 race has not yet been set. The announcement will be made sometime next week.
