St. Andrew’s Middle School students to present plans to help solve global issues

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Middle School students are placed in a course to solve global issues. This course is comprised of eight groups of middle school students who all have the same mission: Help our planet.
“So our group did pollution,” said 7th grade student Noah.
“Air pollution is something that can potentially harm everybody,” said 8th grade student Jaidyn.
After students chose their global issue, students had to research, plan and create a solution through a variety of resources and collaboration.
“The project has been incredibly successful," said Headmaster of Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Middle School Joel Bicknell. "The successes that our kids have experienced from contacting experts in different countries, to having meaningful conversations with professors in universities across the country, to having experts agree to come and witness their presentations. All of this is very empowering for our middle school students.”
“Right now every place, pollution is different, there are different gasses and so the same thing won’t work for every place in the world and so it will take a lot of little decisions verses one big decision to stop pollution,” said Noah.
“I think that when you are at the grocery store and just buying your household things and anything that you are using, just look at the back of what you are buying. And if you realize that there is something on there that’s not going to be great for the environment, when you are using it or when you are throwing it away, that’s going to somehow end up in the environment,” said Jaidyn.
The students will present their research on Wednesday, December 12th, at 1:30 p.m. in front of Mayor Ginger Nelson, community members and experts who they have personally invited.
“When you just kind of realize, like, ‘Wow, you can actually do something to the world, you know, just keep persevering,’” said Jaidyn.
St. Andrew’s hopes this project inspires their students to become passionate and help the world.
