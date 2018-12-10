NC National Guard soldiers pull ambulance from snowbank, transport infant in 12″ of snow

NC National Guard soldiers pull ambulance from snowbank, transport infant in 12″ of snow
NC National Guard soldiers pull ambulance from snowbank, transport infant in 12″ of snow
By Mark Davenport | December 10, 2018 at 9:05 AM CST - Updated December 10 at 3:25 PM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Soldiers with the North Carolina National Guard have been busy during the winter storm that rolled through the state this weekend.

Soldiers with the 690th BSB assisted NCDOT plow crews with recovering vehicles and ensuring roads are clear in Marion, NC on Sunday.

Earlier Sunday morning, a Soldier with the 883rd Eng CO assisted the North Carolina Emergency Management All Hazard Response Team by transporting a baby to Hudson in 12 inches of snow in Caldwell County.

It's the little things... A NC National Guard soldier helped transport an infant to Hudson after 12 inches of snow...

Posted by WBTV News on Monday, December 10, 2018

The 1132nd Well Drillers are operating in Burke County assisting NC Emergency Management during the winter storm. Soldiers assisted an EMS vehicle yesterday that had an elderly patient in it and helped them get the patient to the hospital and the EMS unstuck from a snow bank.

Soldiers with the NC National Guard are and will continue to assist NC Emergency Management, other state agencies, and the citizens in the western regions as long as we are needed according to their Twitter page.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.