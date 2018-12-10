'Modern Family's' Sarah Hyland had second kidney transplant

FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2018 file photo, Sarah Hyland arrives at the 2018 amfAR Inspiration Gala Los Angeles in Beverly Hills, Calif. Hyland says she had a second kidney transplant last year, replacing a kidney from her father with another from her brother. Hyland details her lifelong health struggles in an interview in Self magazine, and tweeted Monday that she hopes it “spreads awareness of organ donation” and “brings a sense of support” to the chronically ill. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) (Jordan Strauss)