Former Miss Kentucky allegedly sent topless photos to 15-year-old student

CHARLESTON, WV (RNN) – A teacher and former Miss Kentucky was arrested Friday for allegedly sending obscene photos to a former student.
Ramsey BethAnn Bearse, 28, of Charleston, WV, was charged with distributing obscene materials to a minor. The 15-year-old was a former student of hers at Andrew Jackson Middle School, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reported via Facebook.
She is currently suspended from her job and was released on a $10,000 bond.
The boy’s parents found the photos on his phone and reported it to police, CNN reported. She admitted to police that she sent at least four topless photos of herself via Snapchat.
Bearse was named Miss Kentucky in 2014, when she was known as Ramsey Carpenter.
The strength of her bluegrass fiddle performance of “Sally Goodin” and “Orange Blossom Special” for the talent competition helped her win the state crown., according to Bluegrass Today.
Her fiddle performance also led to her winning a preliminary talent competition in the Miss America pageant, CNN said.
Bearse was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2010, and that was her platform issue when she competed for Miss America, WTVQ reported.
Miss New York won the Miss America competition in 2015, CNN reported.
