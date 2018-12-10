1 dead, 2 hospitalized after rollover crash near Texico

TEXICO, NM (KFDA) - One person has died and two others have been hospitalized after a rollover crash near Texico this weekend.
Around 6:00 p.m. on Dec. 7, officials with the New Mexico Police Department say a 2000 Honda was traveling on Curry County Road A when the car struck a ditch and rolled.
Officials say 18-year-old Anna Fuentes of Honduras was ejected from the car. Fuentes died on the scene.
A 24-year-old and 44-year-old were also injured in the crash. They were transported to the hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.
The New Mexico State Police say seat belts were not properly used in this incident.
The crash remains under investigation.
