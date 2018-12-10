City of Amarillo debuting new mobile health clinic site

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Low-cost immunizations and tests will be available for Amarillo residents at a new mobile health clinic on Dec. 11.
Professionals at the site will conduct free HIV and syphilis testing, with same day results available.
Immunizations for the following diseases will also be offered:
- Pneumonia
- MMR
- Tdap
- Flu
- HPV
- Meningitis
- Hepatitis A and B
Immunizations cost $14.85 per vaccine, but no eligible recipients will be turned away for inability to pay.
Medicare and insurance will be accepted.
Walk-ins are welcome, but participants are asked to bring a current immunization record.
The clinic will be open at the North Branch Library from noon to 4:00 p.m.
For more information, call Corey Hart at (806) 378-6324.
