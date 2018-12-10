Bell’s Shannon Massey appointed to Aerospace and Aviation Committee

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Bell’s Vice President of Assembly Operations, Shannon Massey to the Aerospace and Aviation Advisory Committee.
The committee assists in the state’s economic development efforts to recruit and retain aerospace and aviation jobs as well as investments in Texas.
Shannon Massey is a board member of the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce, West Texas A&M University Path to 125 intellectual resources, and the United Way of Amarillo and Canyon.
She received a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from Texas A&M and a MBA from Texas Christian University.
Massey was appointed on Dec. 7 and will continue through August of 2021.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.