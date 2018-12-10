Artists invited to participate in Amarillo Museum of Art open exhibition

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo Museum of Art is inviting artists of all stripes to participate in the AMoA Open on Jan 5.
The exhibition is free and open to art of all mediums and artists of all skill levels.
Submissions are limited to one work per artist, must be family-friendly and cannot exceed 5′ by 5′.
Installation of art will take place on Jan. 4 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Jan. 5 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The exhibition will open Jan. 5 at 7:00 p.m. with a reception and continue through Jan. 13.
