Tascosa Rebels defeat Haltom 48-27 to advance to state semifinals

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Tascosa Rebels defeated the Haltom Buffaloes 48 to 27 at Jones AT&T Stadium to advance to the State Semifinals round for the first time since 1964.
King Doerue aided the Rebels win with a great game on the ground and in the air. D’Andre Campbell, Brandon, White, and Kenneth Plunk are a few other Rebels who made big play to help the team become State Quarterfinal Champions.
The Rebels next match up will be in Dallas against Longview for a chance to play for a 6A State Championship. A date and time for next week’s game has not been announced.
