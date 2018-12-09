Off-road enthusiast groups collect donations for Amarillo’s homeless

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Two off-road vehicle enthusiast groups joined forces this afternoon to collect blankets, coats and other items for Amarillo’s homeless.
They said it wasn’t long ago they saw this great need and decided to be the ones to help fulfill it.
Black Sheep Off Road and Mud Madness Motorsports stationed 25 off-road vehicles at J’s Bar and Grill and later outside Burlington Coat Factory, accepting donations in preparation for the winter-like weekend.
“Our goal is to reach those who are less fortunate and can’t find shelter during the cold,” said Black Sheep Off Road President Jeremy Wheels. “We were supposed to have the cold front come in, today it’s gorgeous, but the nighttime temperatures fall still and there’s people still left out on the streets that can’t find shelter or a warm meal or someplace to stay warm when those temperatures fall into the freezing.”
Both groups delivered about 50 hot meals to the homeless around Thanksgiving this year, and they wanted to do more.
“After we fed the homeless after our Friendsgiving, we realized that they didn’t have socks, they didn’t have hats for their head or coats for their body,” said Black Sheep Off Road Event Coordinator Tina McDonald. “We all realized that we needed to come together as a group, Mud Madness and Black Sheep Off Road, to help the community out.”
This evening, they took the donated clothing and blankets to the homeless downtown near Faith City Mission.
“Shelters fill up so quickly. Over Thanksgiving, we found so many people that wanted to go those areas, but they were so full-capacity, that they were stuck on the streets,” said Wheels. “So there are people that don’t make it in time to go to those places that are in need of the items.”
“We go into the trenches, so to speak. We’re out there and we communicate with these people, we make contact with them,” said Wheels. “And the response and the gratitude is overwhelming for us and that’s why we do it. We believe in supporting the community.”
Both Black Sheep Off Road and Mud Madness were proud of the success of their first ever donation drive and proud they could do something special for people in need.
“It’s awesome. For two groups to get together and go out and help the homeless and know that they have some type of warmth that they can’t get anywhere else or can’t provide for themselves,” said Mud Madness Motorsports Vice President Heather Smith.
“Look at what Amarillo can do,” said McDonald. “Look at just these two groups come together and can provide for more than just one person, we can provide for multiple people. And it just really touches our hearts as groups of Amarillo.”
Both groups hope to host a blanket and coat drive at least once a year and say they’re still willing to accept donations.
For information on how you can help them keep Amarillo’s homeless warm this winter, you can contact Black Sheep Off Road on their Facebook page.
