Moore County first responders shop for children in need

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Moore County first responders teamed up today to give children in need a Merry Christmas.
During today’s Shop with a Cop event, 50 needy children throughout the communities of Dumas, Sunray and Cactus were each given $50 to shop with law enforcement officers and firefighters.
“We have about 40 first responders here today,” said the Moore County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, Deputy Jace Delgado. “We call it Shop With A Cop, but really it’s shop with a first responder. We want to incorporate all the heroes throughout Moore County.”
Delgado said they partnered with Walmart and that they were given a grant so the kids could shop. He hopes this event changes the perspective some may have about first responders.
“This definitely gets to show the kids, and their parents and the communities of Moore County that we’re not just going to be there during the bad times,” said Delgado. “Because generally when law enforcement or first responders show up, people are probably having the worst days of their lives. We want to show the communities, and especially those who need us, that we’re also going to be there on one of the best days of their lives.”
Lieutenant Anthony Gonzales with the Cactus Police Department said giving back is rewarding in itself.
“It’s a great feeling because these families, even the parents and the kids, they see the police and the first responders, that we’re there for a reason,” said Gonzales. “It gives back to the community saying we do care.”
“We’re really excited to partner with Carenet Resource Center, Cactus Ministry Centers and of course JBS to provide these kids food for a meal,” said Cassie Hataway, human resources director with JBS. “[Deputy] Delagado told us about how in the past, how they would come and spend money on food for their families and we wanted to make sure they had an even better Christmas this year.”
Delgado said the event has grown since they first started.
“By no means was it small last year but we’ve definitely grown a lot,” said Delgado. “If you come out and you want to help with Shop With A Cop, it’s something you’ll never forget for your entire life. It’s one of those things that leaves a lasting impression on your heart.”
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.