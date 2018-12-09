Fire destroys trailer home on N. Fillmore

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating what caused a trailer home to catch fire Saturday evening.
Around 8:45 p.m. Amarillo fire crews and APD officers were called to 1205 North Fillmore.
When they arrived, they found a trailer fully engulfed in flames.
The single occupant of the home made it out with no injuries.
The structure is considered a total loss.
Police on scene says preliminary reports show a mishap with fuel from a heat source in the trailer.
