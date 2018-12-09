Fire destroys trailer home on N. Fillmore

December 8, 2018 at 11:17 PM CST - Updated December 8 at 11:22 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating what caused a trailer home to catch fire Saturday evening.

Around 8:45 p.m. Amarillo fire crews and APD officers were called to 1205 North Fillmore.

When they arrived, they found a trailer fully engulfed in flames.

The single occupant of the home made it out with no injuries.

The structure is considered a total loss.

Police on scene says preliminary reports show a mishap with fuel from a heat source in the trailer.

