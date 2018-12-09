Armenians vote for parliament; PM looks to bolster support

FILE- In this file photo taken on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, Opposition leader Nikol Pashinian, right, speaks to a police officer in front of a police line blocking the way to demonstrators protesting the former president's shift into the prime minister's seat in Yerevan, Armenia. Armenians are set to cast ballots in parliamentary elections expected to cement the incumbent prime minister's grip on power. (Narek Aleksanyan, PAN Photo via AP, File) (AP)