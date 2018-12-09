Area tuba players take Christmas carols to another level

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The 18th Annual Panhandle Tuba Christmas performance was held at Westgate Mall Saturday afternoon.
There are more than 300 Tuba Christmas events across the nation, encouraging comrodary and holiday spirit among local musicians who wish to participate.
Tuba Christmas gives the unsung heroes of the high school band a chance to be a star.
“Every player in this organization gets to play the melody at some point. The neat thing is that the music is a four part harmony and it’s arranged especially for this ensemble, Merry Tuba Christmas,” said Tuba Christmas Band Director Jim Hutson.
There was also a tuba and euphonium decorating contest.
