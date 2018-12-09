Area Lane Closures

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have a few new lane closures this coming week.
Interstate 40 bridges at Ross and Arthur Streets:
The left lane of I-40 westbound will be closed from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Dec. 10, 13, and 18 to set girders for the I-40 overpass at Ross Street. Occasional periods of very slow traffic are expected while unloading trucks.
Ross Street will be closed under I-40 from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Dec. 13 and 17 to set girders and deck panels for the I-40 overpass at Ross Street.
On I-40, the left lanes in each direction will be closed throughout the days of Dec. 10 and 11 from Arthur to Washington streets for painting. As work progresses, crews will shift, closing the right lanes and shoulders for the remainder of the week. There is not a specific timeframe for this closure, but if it does limit traffic to one lane in an area it will be from 8:30am until 4:30pm.
On State Loop (SL) 335/Hollywood Road between Washington Street and Interstate 27, expect various lane closures on the frontage roads for miscellaneous work.
Watch for crews performing crack sealing operations in the left and center lanes on I-40 westbound from Airport Boulevard to Whitaker Road.
Crews will make patching repairs on BI-40/Amarillo Boulevard in both directions from Soncy Road to 9th Avenue.
Also watch for crews placing new pavement markings at the intersection of Amarillo Boulevard and Grand Street and on the I-40 frontage road from Arnot Road to Westline Road in both directions.
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.
