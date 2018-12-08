Court papers accuse man of conspiring to distribute more than 500 grams of meth

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Evidence found in a trash bin in the 1000 of Ketler Street on Tuesday led to a confession to selling more than $800,000 in meth in recent months.
Federal court papers accuse Isidrio Chavarria of conspiring to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine after officers found traces of the drug inside used bags, a microwave and a machine used to vacuum-seal bags of drugs.
They also found an object that turned out to be a basketball-sized chunk of a material used to dilute meth before selling it.
