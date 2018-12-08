CEFCO robbery suspect arrested, faces multiple charges

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A robbery suspect is taken into custody after a business robbery and string of vehicle thefts Friday.
Friday APD officers investigated an armed robbery at the CEFCO at 3400 south Coulter.
Officers had information that the suspect was possibly driving a stolen Nissan Frontier.
The vehicle was stolen on Dec. 5th when it was left running and unattended in the 2500 block of south Georgia.
Also Friday around at 6:16 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Pak a Sak at 3400 S. Western on a stolen vehicle. Keys were left inside an unlocked vehicle, then the owner came out their Chevrolet Impala was missing.
While investigating this stolen vehicle officers noticed that the stolen Nissan Frontier was parked and unoccupied in the same parking lot.
At 7:48 p.m., anofficer located the stolen Impala in a parking lot of a hotel at 6030 West I-40.
The driver fled from the parking lot and officers were unable to safely pursue. Officers were able to contact Onstar and see that the Impala was located on West Amarillo Blvd. Officers found the vehicle wrecked and abandoned.
While officers were searching the area, they overheard Potter County Sheriffs Office Deputies responding to a stolen vehicle that had just occurred in the 1900 block of Girl Scout Road.
The suspect entered an open garage and took a 2017 white GMC Sierra that had the keys left in it. Officers located the stolen GMC driving at IH-40 and Coulter.
The driver refused to stop and drove over the embankment and fled north on Coulter street. Officers were unable to safely pursue the suspect due to traffic.
At 11:13 p.m., APD officers were dispatched to the Toot N Totum at 5409 East Amarillo Boulevard on a disorderly call with a weapon.
Officers were told that two males were fighting over a gun inside of a white vehicle in the parking lot.
When officers arrived three witnesses had already disarmed and detained James Michael Odonnell, 41.
Odonnell had walked up to a female sitting in her vehicle at the gas pump and pointed a gun at her and attempted to steal the vehicle.
The stolen GMC truck was located in the parking lot. Odonnell was found to have a Parole Warrant for Burglary out of Bastrop County and he was confirmed to be the suspect from the CEFCO robbery earlier in the day.
He was booked into the Potter County Detention Center for the Parole Warrant, Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. The other incidents remain under investigation.
The Amarillo Police Department would like to remind everyone not to leave their vehicles running and unattended, never leave your keys in your vehicle, and always pay attention to your surroundings.
