AP source: Cavs to re-acquire Dellavedova in 4-player trade

The Cavaliers have agreed to a trade with Milwaukee that will return fan favorite Matthew Dellavedova to Cleveland along with forward John Henson and a pair of draft picks in 2021. The Bucks will get veteran point guard George Hill and forward Sam Dekker from the Cavs, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press. Milwaukee has agreed to trade Dekker to the Washington Wizards for center Jason Smith and a future second-round pick.