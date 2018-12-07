Trio accused of Money Laundering, ID Theft

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Wichita County Sheriff Deputies say they have arrested three men after a traffic stop unveiled more than $75,000 in cash and “hundreds of names, credit card numbers, pin numbers and zip codes.”
According to a press release, a Highway Interdiction Deputy made a traffic stop on U.S. 287 near Electra at around 1:45 Monday afternoon.
The occupants consented to a search of the car.
During the search, the deputy discovered $75,215 cash, gift cards not under the names of the driver or passengers, and two flash drives containing names, credit card numbers and more.
The driver, 34 year old Osniel Ramirez along with two passengers have been arrested.
The Passengers have been identified as 25 year old Disney Avila and 27 year old Miguel Aguiler.
All three man face charges of Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information and Money Laundering.
Each remains in the Wichita County Jail on separate $25,000 bonds. All three men also have federal holds placed meaning they are unlikely to be released. Avila also has an Immigration’s and Customs Enforcement detainer.
All three men were under investigation by the Amarillo Police Department regarding a large number of identity theft cases that occurred in that city.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.