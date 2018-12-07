Mueller: Manafort lied about contacts with Trump administration, Russians

(RNN) – Special counsel Robert Mueller said former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort repeatedly lied to prosecutors, even after he had a plea deal to cooperate, according to a document filed Friday evening.
Manafort lied about his interactions with Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian national who in under indictment for work in Ukraine, a $125,000 wire transfer, and his continued contact with Trump administration officials as he was working with the special counsel’s office.
On Nov. 8, prosecutors informed Manafort’s lawyers they believed he had lied to them “in multiple ways and on multiple occasions.”
After signing the plea agreement, Manafort told prosecutors he had no contact with anyone in the administration.
How Manafort breached his agreement with the special counsel is described in Friday’s document. However, it’s heavily redacted and will be kept under seal.
Manafort was found guilty in August on felony counts of bank and tax fraud. He pleaded guilty in September to conspiracy against the U.S. and conspiracy to obstruct justice and started cooperating with Mueller’s Russia probe.
Manafort claims he has been truthful with his meetings with the special counsel’s office.
President Donald Trump has refused to rule out a possible pardon for his former campaign manager.
