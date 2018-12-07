Local non-profits plan ahead for winter weather

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - As long as ice isn't sticking to the ground, local non-profits are sticking to their plans to serve others this winter.
Meals on Wheels of Amarillo prepares their clients for winter weather by delivering snow bags, filled with non-perishable food items.
Executive Director, Susie Akers, said the food comes in handy over the weekend when they don’t deliver and in the case of dangerous roadways.
“If we can’t get to them, if the weather’s too bad and we can’t get to them, they can have those to eat when we can’t get there,” she said.
They also delivered quilts made by a local church.
“Several of our clients, their homes aren’t as warm and tight as they should be,” said Akers. “They appreciate those so much.”
Meals on Wheels also recruits volunteer “snow drivers” who are comfortable delivering meals when the roads are hazardous.
Akers said with more unpredictable weather a possibility this winter, they are in need of snow bag donations and snow drivers.
“You never know what the weather’s going to be like,” she said. “More snow bags would be nice. Volunteer to be a snow driver. Call us and let us know, we’ll put you on the list and give you a call.”
For more information, visit the Meals on Wheels of Amarillo website.
The Eveline Rivers Christmas Project has been preparing for its annual delivery day all year long and was forced to plan ahead for the unpredictable.
“This is the first time in 40 Christmases, which is how long we’ve done this, that we have had a scare of weather like we’re having now,” said Executive Director Eveline Rivers McCoy. “We’ve had times before that it had snowed before and it was still lingering on the street. This is the first time it was right on top of us and we had decisions to make right then.”
The non-profit has decided to go through with delivering gifts early tomorrow morning as planned.
For information on how to volunteer tomorrow, visit the Eveline Rivers Christmas Project Facebook Page.
McCoy said planning ahead to help people in need pays off in the long run.
“Our community is a wonderful community full of extremely big hearts and very giving people,” she said. “And so the thinking ahead, the planning ahead is part of what our community does. If they see the need is going to be there, then they work towards solving it so that when the time comes, that it is not a need. It’s taken care of in advance.”
