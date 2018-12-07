First Alert Weather Day- Tracking winter weather

First alert weather days are in effect today and Saturday. Temps today will be cold in the low to mid 30′s. Rain, freezing rain and sleet will be possible throughout the day, mainly south of I-40. We could see some slick spots on the road ways later this evening due to light ice accumulations. Overnight we will change into snow. Light snow accumulations will be possible into Saturday morning. Temps will drop into the 20′s and teens overnight and stay in the low 30′s on Saturday. We will see warmer temps and sunshine returning Sunday into next week. Make sure to download our First Alert Weather app and check back for updates.