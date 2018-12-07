Donors needed for day 5 of Together We Can Food Drive

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Today is day five of the Together We Can Food and Fund Drive, and we still need your help.
Unfortunately, we are short of our $200,000.00 goal and the drive is coming to an end, tomorrow, December 8th.
There are several ways you can donate:
Drop off canned or boxed goods at any United location throughout the Panhandle. Large barrels will be set up in front of each store and all donations will be given to a family in need.
You can also donate before you even get outside the store! United cashiers can accept a donation of any amount at the checkout line. Your gift will simply be added to your normal grocery bill, and there is no minimum or maximum gift.
You can also donate straight from your phone. All you have to do is text FOOD to 41444.
