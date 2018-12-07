Clovis man found guilty of Criminal Sexual Penetration and Kidnapping

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - A Curry County jury has found Tanner Autrey, 25, of Clovis, guilty of criminal sexual penetration, a second degree felony as well as first degree kidnapping, after two days of trial.
The jury deliberated for more than two hours before rendering their verdict Friday morning.
In 2016, a victim reported to police that Autrey had bound her arms with duct tape and forced himself on her.
Autrey was arrested, but fled to Seattle after bonding out. He was found and returned to Curry County to face charges.
He faces up to 29 years in prison and a lifetime registration as a sex offender.
