City’s new Coming Home program to help area homeless

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Community Development Department is working to help the homeless with the new Coming Home program.
Coming Home is meant to help those who are chronically homeless and coping with medical and psychiatric needs.
The program will provide housing for 25 people.
The participants will be assisted by social workers, who will help them obtain housing leases and get medical care and employment.
The program is still in need of more sponsors. To become a supporter of the Coming Home program contact the City of Amarillo Director Of Community Development, Juliana Kitten at 806-378-3023 or juliana.kitten@amarillo.gov
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.