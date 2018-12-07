Card-skimming suspects arrested by Amarillo police

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Police have arrested, but not identified, suspects in custody in the string of credit-card skimmers discovered on several Amarillo gas pumps.
Police are asking anyone who believes they were a victim of fraud to contact their bank or financial institution, rather than the police.
An investigator has been assigned to the incident and will work with the bank to investigate the matter.
Consumers are reminded to pay close attention to statements from your financial institution to avoid this kind of fraud.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.