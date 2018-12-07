Amarillo police seeking suspect in early morning armed robbery

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating after a woman says she was robbed by a man early Friday morning.
Around 4:41 a.m., officers say the suspect entered the CEFCO store on the 3400 block of south Coulter.
He then pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money from her.
The suspect is described as having dark hair with a gray beard, wearing a brown jacket and jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.
