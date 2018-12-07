Amarillo police seeking suspect in early morning armed robbery

By Jacob Helker | December 7, 2018 at 7:35 AM CST - Updated December 7 at 7:35 AM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating after a woman says she was robbed by a man early Friday morning.

Around 4:41 a.m., officers say the suspect entered the CEFCO store on the 3400 block of south Coulter.

He then pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money from her.

The suspect is described as having dark hair with a gray beard, wearing a brown jacket and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.

