After a year full of tears, Ariana Grande comes out on top

"I want to say that I find it interesting that this has been one of the best years in my career and like the worst of my life," she told the audience in New York City at Pier 36 on Thursday. "I feel like a lot of people would look at someone in my position right now, I guess, like Woman of the Year, an artist that could be at her peak ... and think, 'She's really got her (stuff) together. She's really on it. She's got it all.' And I do, but as far as my personal life goes, I really have no idea what the (expletive) I am doing."