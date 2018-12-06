Xcel Energy urges residents to be prepared for power outages in winter storm

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Xcel Energy is moving supplies and personnel into areas that could see power outages during the winter storm that is expected to hit this weekend.
The company is reminding customers to be prepared if outages persist for several hours or overnight. It is advised to keep warm in the home of a friend or neighbor or keep supplies to stay warm in their own home.
If you do choose to stay in a home without power, it is advised to keep a supply of batteries, food, water and warm blankets. Residents are advised to use extreme caution with candles or open-flame heating devices. You should also be careful to properly vent portable generators and gas heaters.
If there is a downed power line in your area, you should assume the power line is energized, report the location to Xcel Energy and stay away from the area.
If you do experience a power outage, call Xcel Energy at 1-800-895-1999 or report the outage from the Xcel Energy customer app.
The app can be downloaded from the Apple Store and Google Play.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.