Victory Church hosting ‘GLO Amarillo’

Event features music, light show in honor of holiday season

By Jacob Helker | December 6, 2018 at 9:45 AM CST - Updated December 6 at 9:45 AM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Live music, flashing lights and video presentations are marking the opening of Victory Church’s annual “GLO Amarillo” holiday multimedia show.

The show features a modern take on many classic Christmas songs, as well as a full concert-style light show to supplement the music.

Presentations of the show will run nightly at 7:00 p.m. until Dec. 9.

Admission is free and open to the public.

A special matinee performance will be held on Dec. 9 at 11:00 a.m.

