Victory Church hosting ‘GLO Amarillo’

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Live music, flashing lights and video presentations are marking the opening of Victory Church’s annual “GLO Amarillo” holiday multimedia show.
The show features a modern take on many classic Christmas songs, as well as a full concert-style light show to supplement the music.
Presentations of the show will run nightly at 7:00 p.m. until Dec. 9.
Admission is free and open to the public.
A special matinee performance will be held on Dec. 9 at 11:00 a.m.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.