TxDOT crews to pre-treat roadways before winter storm

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - TxDOT crews around the area are pre-treating roadways with brine ahead of the upcoming winter storm.
Drivers are reminded to watch out for crews, slow down and give them room to work.
As of the latest forecast, there is a chance for ice and snow accumulation this Friday and Saturday. Rain and freezing rain will be likely Friday morning into Friday afternoon.
Friday night into Saturday, rain will turn into snow, leaving us with up to several inches of snow in some locations.
