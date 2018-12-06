Turning Cold, Winter Storm Nearing

We are turning much colder over the next several days. An arctic front is expected to swing through the area on Thursday. Highs will be in the 30s but with a stout North wind, that will bring the wind chills down to the 20s.
We are closely watching our next Winter Storm and it looks like it could be a mess. Due to the passage of that arctic front, shallow cold air will be in place creating the potential of ice. Once the upper level system rides over the shallow cold air, this will set up freezing rain, sleet and then eventually snow. Due to the potential of an impactful Winter Storm, Friday & Saturday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS.