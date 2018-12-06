Randall County, veterans to dedicate piece of USS Arizona

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - After over six months of preparation, a piece of the sunken USS Arizona will be dedicated on Dec. 7 at the Randall County Event Center.
The Randall County Commissioners Court, as well as veterans from around the area, will be in attendance to dedicate the piece in honor of Pearl Harbor Day.
The dedication will take place at 12:30 p.m.
The piece donated to the Panhandle War Memorial was removed by workers during construction of a memorial over the sunken bow of the ship.
The USS Arizona was sunk by Japanese bombers during the attack on Pearl Harbor, killing 1,177 officers and crewmen aboard.
The piece being sent to Amarillo was removed by workers during construction of a memorial over the sunken bow of the ship.
Volunteers at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial received the piece back in June.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.