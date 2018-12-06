Prescribed burn in Amarillo cancelled due to weather

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Randall County and Amarillo Fire Departments experienced some complications during their planned prescribed burn due to the weather conditions.
The plan was to conduct a prescribed burn as part of a wild land fire operations class. However, with wind speeds increasing faster than the legal parameters, it was time to put out the fire.
“If it would of gone as planned, we would of have just a big, black field and we would have been running backing and flanking fires," said Amarillo Fire Department’s Beau Hargrave. "So, we would have somewhat control of an uncontrollable event and we use this as a tool for getting rid of fuels that haven’t been burned in a long time.”
The winds caused the smoke to burn towards houses, and the fire departments did not want to cause residents to deal with the smoke.
“Our winds are burning pretty much straight down," said Randall Co. Fire Marshal Troy Ducheneaux. "They are low line winds, very fast. So our lift for smoke dispersal is pretty poor right now and because of that, we are not able to get that smoke up in the air and it’s traveling along the ground, and we want to be good neighbors, and we want to keep that smoke out of the houses that are near our station.”
“We have to play with mother nature, and mother nature doesn’t always play to our advantage," said Hargrave. "So we tried it. It didn’t work, and for public safety and for the simple fact that we are putting smoke towards people’s houses, we decided that we would go ahead and put it out and try another day just for public safety.”
The departments hope to conduct the burn next Friday, depending on the weather, in order to complete this part of the Wild Land Fire Operations Class.
