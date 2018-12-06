Pet owners reminded to make sure pets have proper shelter for winter weather

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is reminding pet owners to make sure pets have proper shelter for this weekend’s expected winter storm.
According to AAM&W, a proper shelter has three solid sides, a floor, a roof and an unfrozen water source.
If you are aware of an animal without shelter, call dispatch at (806) 378-3038.
Failure to provide a proper shelter for an animal will result in citations. Trapping animals also needs to cease during this winter storm. You can also be issued a citation for that as well.
AAM&W says is always best to keep animals inside with the family.
