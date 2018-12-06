Pet owners reminded to make sure pets have proper shelter for winter weather

Pet owners reminded to make sure pets have proper shelter for winter weather
Proper shelter for animals is required during this weekend's winter storm (Source: Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare)
By Kaitlin Johnson | December 6, 2018 at 12:32 PM CST - Updated December 6 at 12:32 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is reminding pet owners to make sure pets have proper shelter for this weekend’s expected winter storm.

According to AAM&W, a proper shelter has three solid sides, a floor, a roof and an unfrozen water source.

If you are aware of an animal without shelter, call dispatch at (806) 378-3038.

Failure to provide a proper shelter for an animal will result in citations. Trapping animals also needs to cease during this winter storm. You can also be issued a citation for that as well.

AAM&W says is always best to keep animals inside with the family.

Hello! We are expecting significant winter weather in the coming days. This is a friendly reminder to make sure your pet...

Posted by Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare on Thursday, December 6, 2018

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.