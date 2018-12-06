24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center to open new location

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The 24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center is preparing to open its new location.
Down the hall of Bivins Pointe, you’ll find the new and improved Cancer Survivorship Center.
“It’s a really nice location for us because it’s close to the folks that we serve,” said Ryan Parnell, director of the 24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center. “Our cancer survivors, it’s close to the locations where they get their treatment.”
“A lot of times they didn’t want to drive across town,” said Pam McMillan, RN, OCN at the Cancer Survivorship Center. “So this allows them to just have their appointment, come over here and see us and just go about their day.”
In a month’s time, Parnell said they see around 4,500 cancer survivors of all ages. Which is just one reason why the around 4,000 square-foot facility will be beneficial.
“It affords us the place to spread our wings and be active,” said Parnell. “We have outside activities we can now do, we’re close to Medi Park so our walking group is able to go across to Medi Park and just be in the outdoors. It’s a lot better because survivors spend so much indoors while they’re getting their treatment and so forth so it’s nice to be outside.”
In their new fitness room, people will be able to participate in health and wellness activities as well as have access to other work out facilities.
“Our survivors are able to exercise in the B Fit fitness center here at Bivins Pointe,” said Parnell. “Our cancer exercise specialist can take them down there, and work out with them, and teach them how to use exercise equipment and just really kinda help them on their path to wellness.”
Survivors can also explore their wig room, massage therapy, counseling services and more. The Cancer Survivorship Center even offer care plans for those going through treatment.
“After somebody’s gone through a diagnosis they get all this information and so by the time you’re done with treatment it can be overwhelming and you may or may not remember what your doctor has told you,” said McMillan. “My job is to re-educate the patients, re-affirm that the things that they’re going through are okay and if they have problems or concerns I redirect them to their physicians.”
The end goal: ensuring all who come through their doors get the support they deserve.
“We don’t dwell on the fact that they had cancer, we really focus on helping them feel better,” said Parnell. “Our ultimate goal is to transition them back to their pre-cancerous state, which is a very lofty goal, but it can be done. And so that’s what’s most important is really moving them past that point.”
From the moment of diagnosis, through treatment and beyond- all of the services provided at the center are free of charge.
You can see the new facility yourself Thursday, December sixth starting at 11 a.m. through seven p.m. at 6600 Killgore Drive in Amarillo.
