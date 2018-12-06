FIRST ALERT: Forecast shows brief period of sleet before 3-5 inches of snow

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Cold air has arrived right on schedule today, but the upper level component will not move in until Friday.
We are seeing a slower timing on the start of the precipitation, which is a huge bonus for our area. This will limit the impact of freezing rain and ice because the temperatures aloft will be dropping with time, and by the time the precipitation gets started we will have less of a period for freezing rain and ice.
Instead, we expect a brief period of sleet and spotty freezing rain Friday afternoon before the main precipitation event kicks in Fridaynight, which will primarily be snow.
Amounts are still uncertain, but our general thinking is something like three to five inches, give or take a bit. That is what we will fine tune over the next 24 hours.
Throughout the weekend, be sure you are maintaining an emergency kit and following safety guidelines.
Snow and ice can cause hazards for drivers and pedestrians alike. Drive carefully.
We are in First Alert mode and will provide frequent updates throughout the evolution of the storm.
