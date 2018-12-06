Don and Sybil B. Harrington Foundation honored for contribution to Texas Tech vet school

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Texas Tech University System is honoring the Don and Sybil B. Harrington Foundation for contributing to the growth of its planned school of veterinary medicine.
According to the university, the foundation will be honored on Dec. 6 by the Texas Tech University Health Science Center President Dr. Tedd L. Mitchell and Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec.
Texas Tech says the school will attract prospective veterinarians with a focus on large animals, which they believe will benefit the local agriculture-focused economy.
The new school is projected to open in 2021.
