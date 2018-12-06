Decision on New Mexico ‘racino’ put on hold

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - Discussion of whether a horseracing track and casino could come to Eastern New Mexico didn’t even make it out of the starting gate today due to legal action by another candidate.
Hidalgo Downs has asked for a court injunction to stop the New Mexico Racing Commission from awarding the state’s six gambling license. Downs is part of the businesses in the running to build a racino, with an application proposing a racino in the southwest part of the state in Lordsburg.
According to the Eastern New Mexico News, the company looking at building in Lordsburg is claiming a November feasibility study is flawed.
New Mexico Racing Commission Executive Director Izzy Trejo said there is currently no further action scheduled on the award.
Trejo said the commission is at the mercy of the courts and the timing of the courts.
Three businesses in the running for the racino hope to bring the track and casino to Clovis, and one hopes to build in Tucumcari. Full House Resorts based in Las Vegas, Nev. is proposing a racino resort with a golf course and moving grandstand. L&M Entertainment, a joint venture from companies in Albuquerque and Illinois is proposing Curry Downs Racetrack and Casino.
While some proposals estimated operations as early as spring of 2020, others say construction and development could bring the racino to you in three years if approved by the commission.
