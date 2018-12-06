Cold Thursday, winter weather returns Friday

A cold front is moving through today dropping temps back into the low 30′s. Skies will be partly cloudy. We will stay dry today but our next winter system moves in tomorrow. Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days due to the chance for ice and snow accumulations. Temps will remain well below normal in the 20′s. Rain and freezing rain will be likely Friday morning into Friday afternoon. Friday night into Saturday rain will turn into snow leaving us with up to several inches of snow in some locations. Stay tuned to the forecast for the latest details.