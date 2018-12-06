Coffee Memorial needs help stocking up before the storm

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Coffee Memorial Blood Center is asking residents to help them prepare before the winter weather hits our area.
The center says the holidays are tough on the blood supply, especially when you add in snowy weather.
“Donors can’t get to our blood drives,” said Suzanne Talley, Director of Marketing and Public Relations for Coffee Memorial. “We have drives at businesses and they’re working on a skeleton crew so there aren’t as many people to donate. Sometimes we can’t get to the blood drives that we have scheduled. We count on 125 donors per day to come donate, to meet the needs of our area.”
The blood center has seven mobile blood drives scheduled for Friday and Saturday, but with this forecast, there’s a chance they won’t be able to collect.
“At the very least, we know everything is going to be slowed way down,” said NewsChannel10′s Chief Meteorologist Doppler Dave. "Now, there could be some significant ice in some parts of the area, probably the southern half. But by Friday night and Saturday, several inches of snow, that’s going to slow everybody down. "
That’s why the center is asking you to come in now to make sure our community’s blood supply is ready to go.
“It’s just like going to the grocery store. You want your pantry stocked, you want your refrigerator stocked, we need the blood supply stocked,” said Talley. “Because what also happens is the risk for accidents when you have ice on the roads and snow on the roads. So donations go down, blood drives go down, usage goes up.”
As you and your family are preparing for the storm, Coffee Memorial asks you to remember to give the gift of life.
“Just because it’s snowing outside, and because it’s the holidays even, that doesn’t mean that premature babies aren’t still born and that cancer treatments aren’t still going on or that accidents aren’t still happening,” said Talley. “So the need for blood doesn’t stop. Sometime it brings our life to a halt, inclement weather and we get busy with the holidays, but that blood is so important.”
If you’d like give a life saving donation, you can call Coffee Memorial at (806) 331-8833 or visit yourbloodinstitute.org.
