300 children a week provided meals thanks to High Plains-affliated church

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Toady marks day four of our Together We Can Food Drive and we need your help to reach our goal.
With community help, the High Plains Food Bank provides over seven million pounds of food to families in all 29 counties of the Panhandle.
Which is growing need, as local and area non-profits depend on donations from the food bank to supplement their food pantries.
With community donations, the Eastridge Baptist Church staff provides hot meals to over 300 children each week.
“You can tell the kids that really need that meal, when they come in that’s the first thing they check for,” said Pastor of Eastridge Baptist Church Mike Garman. “This center was built specifically to provide a safe place for children to come after school and during the summer time.”
